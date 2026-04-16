Great Falls boy chases astronaut dreams in 'Favorite Student Competition'

At Sacajawea Elementary School in Great Falls, first-grader Derek Hisaw has his sights set on Mars—and he’s taking steps to get there, with help from his community and America’s Favorite Student competition. Derek’s passion for science is matched only by his ambitious goals.

“It's one of those things where it's like, well, of course, buddy, yeah, be an astronaut. Yeah, but he's been saying that consistently since he could talk. You ask him what he wants to do. I want to be an astronaut,” said his mother Brittney.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Great Falls boy chases astronaut dream in 'Favorite Student Competition'

Derek’s enthusiasm for space and discovery is unwavering. “The goal is going to Mars and hopefully finding Martians,” Derek said.

Now, he’s one of the top contenders in the national America’s Favorite Student contest, sponsored by Bill Nye the Science Guy.

The competition highlights creative, curious students passionate about STEM, with a top prize that includes a trip to the Planetary Society and a $20,000 scholarship for future education.

Derek currently sits fourth in his group, and his family couldn’t be more proud. “I have been really, really excited for him and he's been talking about it nonstop after school. Our parents leave, and just like he still talks about it, and he just dreams about Mars,” said Derek’s sister, Isabella.

Adding to the excitement, Derek’s art teacher, Ms. Pisano, is also leading in the America’s Favorite Teacher contest. If both win, their school district could receive much-needed support, and Derek’s dreams might bring Bill Nye himself to Great Falls.

“Then I would get to meet Bill Nye at the Planetary Society and also have a, assembly with him at school,” Derek explained.

Derek’s unwavering passion for science and space inspires his whole family. “I've always struggled with making choices of definitive, career choices myself growing up, so the moment he could talk pretty much he came up with the thought he’s stuck to it ever since,” said his father, David Hisaw.

Voting for America’s Favorite Student is open online and closes Thursday, April 16th at 7PM Pacific Time. Each free daily vote brings Derek closer to his dream.

For more information, or to vote for Derek, click this link.