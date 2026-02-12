Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Great Falls approves interim parking changes; long-term solution still in development

"Parking should pay for parking."
GREAT FALLS — After months of discussion surrounding enforcement, turnover, and financial sustainability, the City of Great Falls has approved interim changes to its downtown parking program.

At the February 3rd commission meeting, city commissioners voted to increase on-street parking rates along Central Avenue from $1 to $1.50 per hour. City leaders say the adjustment is intended to stabilize a program that has been operating at a loss.

Deputy City Manager Jeremy Jones said the downtown parking fund has been projecting monthly losses between $15,000 and $20,000 if no changes were made.

Commissioners have directed staff to ensure the program becomes self-sustaining, meaning it should operate without support from the city’s general fund.

“Parking should pay for parking,” Jones said, explaining that the commission’s guidance includes addressing business concerns about turnover while keeping the system financially stable.

According to Jones, on-street parking generates the largest share of revenue within the system, more than city garages.

