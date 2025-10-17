GREAET FALLS — When people think of heroes, they frequently envision superheroes or family role models; nevertheless, true heroes are individuals who silently devote their lives to assisting others, both human and animal.

Laramie Smovir, Operations Manager of the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter, believes heroism comes naturally. Smovir was recently honored with the University of Montana Community Hero Award, which came as a surprise to her.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video:

Great Falls Animal Shelter leader receives 'Community Hero Award'

"I had gotten an email kind of out of the blue saying, 'Hey, congratulations, you won this thing,'" Smovir recalled with a laugh. "And I'm like... huh? "I what?"

The award acknowledges Montana residents who make a significant difference in their communities. Smovir, a proud University of Montana graduate and avid Griz fan, was honored on the field during a UM football game, which was a really memorable experience.

"I've bled maroon and silver since I was five," she told me. "It was my first time ever walking out of the tunnel and onto the field. It was a super amazing experience."

Smovir's coworkers and loved ones nominated her for the honor, highlighting her commitment to animal welfare, leadership, and compassion for both her team and the animals she cares for. Despite the attention, Smovir remained humble — and emotional — when discussing the honor.

"He said, 'Okay, now wave to the people who are cheering for you,' and the whole stadium erupted," she told me. "It was very overwhelming, but pretty special."

Smovir's humility is part of what makes her so popular at the shelter. Even during her interview, she quickly shifted the focus away from herself and back to the animals.

"Make sure to come down on the 20th at Great Falls Fire Station No. 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. for a low-cost microchipping clinic," said Community Relations Specialist Joey Parchen . "Pay what you can — what's most important is that these animals get home."

Her zeal for linking pets with families and supporting her staff has given her the moniker of community hero, which she welcomes quietly but wholeheartedly.

The University of Montana may have given her a signed football and a moment in the spotlight, but Smovir's true reward is knowing her community — and her animals — are in the best of hands.

The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter, in partnership with Great Falls Fire Rescue and with generous support from Horizon Credit Union, will host a low-cost microchip clinic on Monday, October 20, from 4–6 p.m. at Fire Station 1 (105 9th Street South).

This first-come, first-served event offers “pay what you can” microchipping services, with a suggested donation of $10 per pet. No appointments are necessary. This will be the first in a series of neighborhood microchip events aimed at improving pet safety and reducing stray intakes in high-need areas across Great Falls.

The clinic is open to owned dogs and cats only. Owners are required to bring proof of current rabies vaccination, have dogs on leashes, and ensure cats are in secure carriers. Animals that require muzzling or calming medication for vaccinations should not be brought to this event.

Microchipping provides permanent identification that can’t fall off or fade over time and significantly improves the odds of reunion. Studies show that microchipped pets are up to 20 times more likely to be returned to their owners—and shelters can often contact families within hours rather than days.

A microchip is only as effective as the information it contains. If you believe your pet may already be microchipped, bring them by—shelter staff can scan to check if a chip is present and provide the chip number so you can update your contact information.