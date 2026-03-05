Big changes are underway at the Great Falls International Airport, as construction crews work to expand and modernize the terminal. Airport leaders say these upgrades will make flying out of Great Falls more convenient than ever for local residents.

The improvements include a new gate, upgraded lounges, and an outdoor deck, nearly doubling United Airlines’ seating capacity at the airport.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Great Falls airport expansion brings more options for travelers

Airport Director John Faulkner says the expansion comes as airlines are switching from smaller 50-seat jets to larger aircraft that can accommodate more than 100 passengers.

He explained, “We used to have maybe two or three flights a day to the same destination. Now we have two large planes a day with more seating than before, flights we might have had in the summertime. And so with the bigger crowds, we need more bathrooms, more restaurant seating, more space."

More than just boosting capacity, airport officials say these enhancements will mean more flight options for Great Falls residents—reducing the need to travel to other cities for connections.

With additional routes and potentially a new airline on the horizon for 2027, leaders believe the airport will make traveling easier and more accessible for the entire region.

“We’re really hopeful. We’re having good discussions about 2027—new routes, maybe a new airline. We’re optimistic that’s the year things finally break loose,” said Faulkner.

The project faced delays due to Boeing production and engine issues over the past three years, but now construction is back on track and expected to wrap up in early July.

