Great Falls airport avoids TSA delays with private screeners

While airports across the country are dealing with long security lines and delays tied to TSA staffing shortages, Great Falls International Airport is not seeing the same impact.

John Faulkner, GTF airport director, says it comes down to one key difference: how security screening is handled.

Watch the video here:

Great Falls airport not directly affected by TSA troubles

Unlike most airports that rely on federal Transportation Security Administration agents, Great Falls operates under the TSA’s Screening Partnership Program, using private contractors for checkpoint screening.

That distinction is making a noticeable difference.

“We’re not seeing that yet because we have a private screening here, as opposed to TSA,” Faulkner explained. “We’ve applied to be in the private screening program, and so all of our screeners are our private screeners… and that program still happens to have some funding.”

Nationwide, TSA delays have been linked to staffing and funding challenges, with some airports reporting significantly longer wait times. But in Great Falls, officials say screening operations remain fully staffed and running normally.

Great Falls is one of about 20 airports nationwide that participate in the program, and eight of them are in Montana.

For a full list of participating airports, check here

Even without current delays locally, Faulkner is still urging travelers to plan, especially as airline policies continue to tighten.

“All of the airline lines now require you to check in 45 minutes before your flight,” said Faulkner. “Their computer is actually shut down, so you have to have been through the ticket counter line, your bags need to be checked, and you need to be on your way to the checkpoint 45 minutes prior to the flight.”

He says that policy is now standard across most airlines, making early arrival more important than ever.

They also remind travelers to be aware of federal identification requirements. The REAL ID deadline is in effect, meaning passengers must have an allowed form of identification to pass through security.

For a full list of acceptable identification, check here

While Great Falls may be avoiding the current wave of TSA disruptions, Faulkner added that some travelers connecting through larger airports should still allow extra time, as delays continue at some airports across the country.

