Gibson Pond waterfowl will be corralled on Friday

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Park & Recreation staff will be rounding up the waterfowl in Gibson Park on Friday, October 21, at 10:30 a.m.

Every year, several City workers put on their waders and pick up rakes to walk around in the pond, nudging the flightless birds toward a pen.

They are then loaded onto a truck and driven to the north side of the park and released inside their winter quarters, often referred to as the "Honker Hilton."

During the cold months, the birds are kept inside for their own safety as many have clipped wings. Park & Recreation staff care for the birds throughout the winter.

The birds also have an indoor pond inside their winter residence.

Gibson Park waterfowl in their winter quarters

They will be returned to the outdoor pond in April.

Public schools in Great Falls are not in session on Friday, so people are encouraged to bring the entire family to the roundup.



Here is video from the 2021 roundup:

