GREAT FALLS — Giant Springs Road will receive a new overlay of asphalt due to poor road conditions.

The project is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, and expected to last up to two weeks, weather permitting.

Cascade County Public Works said in a news release that people should be aware of work signs, detours, road closures, and construction posted speed limits during this time.

This section of road is expected to be closed to all through traffic during the project repairs.

This will affect accessing the South Shore Trail Trailhead and the Rainbow Scenic Overlook Parking lots.

For more information, call Cascade County Public Works 406-454-6920.



