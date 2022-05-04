GFPS trustee positions and Transit District: preliminary election results

GREAT FALLS — Voters cast their ballots in several Cascade County elections, and the county Elections Office has provided preliminary - and at this point unofficial - totals.

The following four seats on the Great Falls Public Schools Board of Trustees were up for election:



Three seats that represent both elementary and secondary districts on the board for three years, until May 2025. The positions are currently held by Mark Finnicum, Jeff Gray, and Gordon Johnson.

One seat, a one-year position, will fill out the remainder of Jan Cahill’s term . Nathan Reiff was appointed by the Board to fill Cahill’s open position until the next regular election.

GFPS trustees are unpaid volunteer positions. There are seven trustees on the Great Falls Public School Board. The seven seats represent both the elementary and secondary districts.

Here are the most recent numbers provided for the three open seats for three-year terms on the GFPS Board of Trustees (as of 9:56 p.m.):



Gordon Johnson: 6737

Mark Finnicum: 6276

Paige Turoski: 5795

Brian Cayko: 5614

Nathan Rieff: 5057

Rodney Meyers: 3904

Michael Nagel: 2623

Here are the most recent numbers provided for the one open seat for a one-year term on the GFPS Board of Trustees:



Amie Thompson: 4035

Scott Jablonski: 3480

Russell Herring: 3089

Caitlyn Nash: 1011

Brad Anderson 956

Here are the most recent numbers provided for the two open seats on the Transit District board:



Ann Marie Meade: 5754

Carl Donavan: 5300

William Reese Jr: 3181

Here are the most recent numbers provided for the two open seats on the Water District for Sun Prairie Estates:



Dennis Schwecke: 55

Lori Zeiser: 48

Dave Hickman: 30

The above figures are not final until the county canvasses the results, and the results are certified by the Cascade County Commission.



