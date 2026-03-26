The Great Falls Public Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously to cancel the May school board election after only three candidates filed for three open seats.

Incumbents Bill Bronson, Kim Skornogoski, and Amie Thompson will now retain their positions, winning by acclamation.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

GFPS board of trustees cancels election; 3 incumbents will keep their seats

"Montana law provides that if in a school board election in particular, if the number of candidates who file is the same as the number of open positions, the law allows the school district to essentially cancel the formal election. We don't have to go out and do a ballot, and the candidates who have filed are simply declared elected by acclamation," Bill Bronson said.

Bronson said this will mark his third term on the board, calling the role a rewarding experience.

"I've served in other public offices in this community over the past 30 years. But I have to say, being on the school board has probably been, again, one of the most enlightening and one of the most fun for me personally," Bronson said.

He adds school safety remains a top priority for trustees.

"That's become a much bigger issue for us in recent years, and we continue to look at ways of building on and enhancing the safety of our public schools," Bronson said.

Vice Chair Kim Skornogoski said canceling the election also saves the district money.

"By not having an election that will save us $70,000, and we're in the position where we work to save every dollar that we can," Kim Skornogoski said.

She said one possible reason no other candidates filed is trust in current board members.

"Maybe potentially one of the reasons why people didn't, didn't file is because they believe that there is a person on the school board that they can talk to who will listen to them and who will reflect, you know, their, their hopes and dreams for their kids, in our decision making process," Skornogoski said.

Skornogoski said she is looking forward to continuing the work with fellow trustees and district staff.

"Also to work side by side with our school administrators, our teachers, you know, to see the progress that we've accomplished in that time and, to know that it's making a brighter future for our local students," Skornogoski said.

The Board of Trustees will be sworn-in in May.

