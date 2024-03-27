GFPS Archery Program is again headed to national competition

The archery program at the Great Falls Public Schools has once again hit the mark, earning another coveted spot at the national competition for the second consecutive year.

The Paris Gibson Education Center students, led by coach Dugan Coburn, showcased their talent and teamwork throughout the regional and state levels where they placed first in both.

“I’m proud of the kids for working hard and placing high enough to make it to nationals,” remarked Coach Coburn. “We learned a lot last year after going for the first time and we are excited to take that experience and run with it.”

The archery program has grown in the last two years. Started last school year, the National Archery in Schools program opened up in Great Falls, allowing several schools to access and compete in the sport of target archery.



Coburn said, “This year, we got more students involved across the great falls public schools. We have a team over at north of middle school and we have a JROTC team over at great falls high and there's about 120 kids that are doing archery now in Great Galls through the national archery and our school program.”

Archer Rayah Bourdeau placed first in the state tournament. After competing in the national championship last year, she said her motivation to work harder and compete again is because of the support from Coach Coburn.

She said, “Dugan's a really good teacher because he like, sees potential in me, even if I don't see it in myself. I strive to be better just because he's my teacher.”

As they prepare to compete against the best archery teams in the country, the archery program remains focused and determined to make their mark.



With their sights set on victory, they are ready to showcase their skills and passion for the sport at the national championships at the end of April in Salt Lake City.

“We couldn’t have made last year’s trip happen without all of the support from the community.”