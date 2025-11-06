GFPD investigating possible 'explosive device' at Gibson Park

(UPDATE, 3:37 p.m.) The suspicious item has been removed and all of Gibson Park is open again. The GFPD has not released any other details at this point.

(1st REPORT) Police are investigating the discovery of an item that has "characteristics of an explosive device" at Gibson Park.

911 dispatchers received the report of a suspicious item at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Police investigate 'explosive device' at Gibson Park

The Great Falls Police Department has requested the assistance of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit from Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Officer Aaron Frick said, “At this point, it could be plastic wrapped around a bunch of garbage, we don't know. But it does have what appears to be a fuse, and it does look to be a very realistic homemade explosive.”

People are asked to stay away from the south part of Gibson Park, nearest Park Drive and First Avenue North.

We will update you when we get more information.



(NOTE) At 3:20 p.m., we confirmed that the EOD unit from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office responded, as the Malmstrom EOD was not available.