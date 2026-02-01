GFPD conducts alcohol compliance check of businesses

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department conducted a compliance check on January 29, 2026, of 58 businesses that sell alcohol within city limits.

The agency said in a news release that the purpose of the operation is to ensure liquor license holders are working to prevent the sale of alcohol to purchasers under the age of 21. The establishments are chosen randomly by the State of Montana; the checks are supported by STOP (Sober Truth on Preventing Underage Drinking) Act funds provided by Alliance for Youth Substance Abuse Prevention stakeholders.

Since the inception of mandatory alcohol server training in the State of Montana, the GFPD says it has seen a dramatic decrease in illegal sales of alcohol to persons under 21 years of age.

During the compliance operation, volunteers were 19 or 20 years old and possessed a valid legal identification card or driver’s license. The volunteers showed their identification card to every server or seller who asked to see it.

Of the 58 establishments, all were open and an attempt to purchase alcohol took place. Fifty of the businesses passed and eight did not, for a success rate of 82%. This is the same success rate as the last compliance check, conducted January 22, 2025, when 82% passed.

The GFPD said: "The businesses and employees who successfully passed deserve well-earned congratulations for their diligence in preventing alcohol sales to underage purchasers. The employees who sold alcohol to the underage buyers were issued a citation for violating MCA 16-3-301 (Unlawful Sales/Transfer to a Person under 21 years of age), a misdemeanor."

BUSINESSES THAT DID NOT PASS

Pizza Hut - 1518 10th Ave S

Jake's Steak (Jaker's) - 1500 10th Ave S

Hideout Lounge & Casino - 2401 12th Ave S

Stadium Sports Bar - 1121 5th St S

Joe's Place - 1220 9th St S

Kellergeist - 111 Central Ave

La Cocina - 1709 Alder Dr

Tasty Hot Pot - 215 3rd St NW