GFES celebrates National EMS Week

GREAT FALLS — Paramedics and EMTs always answer the call. In honor of their dedication, Great Falls Emergency Services is recognizing the service its staff offers the community.

“I was in high school, my little brother, he was six and he got hit by a car. I just thought the people that responded were amazing. It was so cool to see the paramedics and EMTs and how good they were with my family and how much they cared about their patients, ever since then, that, this is what I wanted to do,” explained Grace Hicks, a GFES Paramedic.

For others, like Field Paramedic Erik Nelson, it’s a sense of duty he’s felt since 2006.

“Somebody’s got to do it and, you know, they entrust me with the job. So, I do the best I can.”

Nelson’s humility goes miles when the days get long and hard. General Manager Justin Grohs believes that GFES has the best staff around and is grateful for what they offer.

“It's just it's one opportunity to recognize these field providers and say thank you.”

Great Falls Emergency Services is contracted with the City of Great Falls but also covers Cascade County, from Neihart to Cascade and anywhere in between.

The entire station commends the work of community volunteers that step up before their arrival to a call.

“We're paid to be here, and the volunteers are not. They're out there leaving their jobs in the middle of the day. They're getting up in the middle of the night to go help their neighbors and all that. They're the ones who deserve the kudos, not so much of us.” Nelson said.

The work of GFES could not be done without the help of other agencies, dispatch, and support from the community.

Grohs added, “I like to say in EMS, one of the best treatments we can do is simply compassion. A lot of times the main thing someone needs is someone who obviously cares about them, but is there to take care of them, help solve the problem and take care of what's going on.”

National EMS Week runs May 21-27, and the office has already received T-Shirts, cookies from 406 Cookies, and a daily BBQ from the GFES administration.

Stop and say hello to a paramedic and thank them for their service when out and about.

