Forum focuses on new housing in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Development Authority hosted a "Housing Production Summit" on Tuesday, March 14, 2022.

Great Falls - like many Montana towns, especially since the pandemic - is growing, with an influx of people moving into the city - and they need places to live.

A recent housing study commissioned by the Great Falls Development Authority shows there’s an immediate need for more housing. The study says the city needs about 450 new units every year for the next ten years.

"The data shows we need housing at all levels,” said Jolene Schalper, GFDA senior vice president.



