GREAT FALLS — What was formerly the Playground lounge and casino, noted for its exotic dancing, now serves as a launchpad for a totally different story. One of its former dancers has transitioned from the stage to storytelling, utilizing writing to heal and help others do the same.

K.L. Leadingham, author of The Enchanting Eclipse, describes how she began writing as a personal survival mechanism during one of her most difficult times in life.

Former Great Falls woman turns pain into purpose through writing

"I just have always struggled. I have been diagnosed with CB-PTSD, depression, and anxiety,” Leadingham said. “And so when I first wrote my book, it was like journal prompts almost.”

Leadingham began to resolve years of family conflict, trauma, and addiction through therapy and writing, despite personal obstacles. Sadly, things would take a drastic turn as her son would be diagnosed with Type I diabetes at just six years old.

Now, more than ever, Leadingham persisted in her journey to write, eventually recognizing her story could resonate with others.

"I essentially was journaling a lot, and towards that end, I was like, what if what I'm writing might help somebody who is struggling like I am right now?" she stated.

That concept later evolved into The Enchanting Eclipse, a fictional romantic novel influenced in part by her personal experiences, particularly her time working as an exotic dancer after high school.

“I became a stripper right out of high school. I was finding myself in a lot of bad situations, and a lot of it was self-inflicted. Others, it wasn't, but essentially I had used stripping as a way to survive,” Leadingham explained.

Publishing the book was not an easy task. Sharing very personal experiences elicited both sympathy and criticism, but readers eventually began reaching out with notes of encouragement.

"I was getting all these book sales, and I was having people message me, and they're like, ‘You're so inspirational. Thank you so much. You're inspiring me to tell my story,” she remarked.

As the book gained popularity, former Playground employees contacted Leadingham and asked her to help tell their stories as well.

Kristina Hoeg, owner of Fit Fox Nutrition in Great Falls, is one of them.

"It honestly feels like a past life of mine," she said. "That just seems like a dream — like a nightmare that I just could never wake up from."

Hoeg said that chats with Leadingham helped her reflect on her own experiences and eventually share her story publicly.

"So it's just like even telling my story now, I just can't believe I did half the things I did," Hoeg told MTN. "But now it's like, oh, I'm grateful every day I wake up."

Today, Hoeg owns a business and is an inspirational community member, while Leadingham continues to write and speak about overcoming adversity, in hopes that she can help those with a similar past.

The two are currently working on another book that aims to de-stigmatize exotic dancers' lifestyle while also tackling concerns such as domestic violence, substance misuse, and personal recovery.

Their purpose, they say, is straightforward: to demonstrate that a difficult past does not define a person's future, and that sharing their stories might help others find their path ahead.

Click here to visit Leadingham's website.

