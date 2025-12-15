First night of Hanukkah celebrated in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Congregation Aitz Chaim and the Great Falls Hebrew Association gathered in downtown Great Falls on Sunday evening to mark the first night of Hanukkah, lighting the Diane Kaplan Memorial Menorah outside the Civic Center

The Hebrew Association has been part of the community since 1916. The menorah itself was brought to Great Falls in 2009 through years of fundraising and it has stood as a symbol of remembrance and faith for more than fifteen years.

Aneesa Coomer reports - watch the video here:

This year’s celebration comes as Jewish communities worldwide reflect after a deadly attack at a Hanukkah event in Australia this weekend.

Jerry Weissman explained, “It's particularly important, because very early this morning or late last night across the dateline in Sydney, Australia, where the Jews of that town were lighting up for the Hanukkah celebration, a horrific massacre happened. So it's a time to honor people, honor people everywhere.”

Community members say gathering together publicly is both an act of remembrance, celebration, and resilience.

Menorah lightings continue nightly at 5:30 outside the Civic Center throughout Hanukkah. The event is free and open to the public.