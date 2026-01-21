Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported fire at Howard's Pizza/The Stein Haus in downtown Great Falls.

It's located on the north side of the 700 block of First Avenue North.

VIDEO:

Fire at Howard's Pizza - Stein Haus in Great Falls

At this point, there are no reports of injuries.

The Stein Haus says that it and Howard's Pizza will be closed for the rest of Wednesday.

The Stein Haus will re-open on Thursday (January 22), but Howard's is closed until further notice.

There is no word yet on the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you as we get more information.