Explore the River's Edge Trail through selfies and sculptures

GREAT FALLS — This fall, residents and visitors are encouraged to lace up their walking shoes, charge their phones, and see the Rivers Edge Trail in a whole new light.

The City Of Great Falls Park & Recreation Departrment launched a creative challenge: snap a selfie with five sculptures along the trail and share the photos with the community.

The trail is dotted with dozens of unique sculptures and installations that celebrate history, culture, and creativity. Among the pieces along the trail: Grizzly Bear; Saxophone; Moose; Tool Tree; T-Rex; and Iris.

Organizers say this event – that is usually done during Western Art Week in March – is designed to help people connect with both the outdoors and public art.

“We wanted to get people out on the trail and looking at all the art that we have in Great Falls,” said the City of Great Falls trail coordinator Arthur Smovir. “We’re a really artistic town and just get them out looking at everything we have. We have about 30 pieces on the trail.”

The rules are simple: tale a selfie with five sculptures of your choice and submit the photos by October 31st to parkrequests@greatfallsmt.net. Every participant will receive a prize, and submissions may even be highlighted by the department.

“I know that we have some sculptures from 2008, and there probably is some older ones out there. I've lived in Great Falls my whole life, and I’ve just seen them start to grow and grow, and there's a lot of them out there.”

A full list of sculptures and a trail map are available here to help guide participants.

Grab your camera, step outside, and let the River’s Edge Trail inspire your best selfie yet.