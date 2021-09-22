Emergency crews respond to house fire in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Great Falls.

Emergency crews responding to house fire in Great Falls

The fire is located near 8th Avenue South and 27th Street, close to Lions Park.

Initial reports indicate that one house has already been fully engulfed by fire, and the fire may have spread to nearby homes.

Several people have reported hearing a small explosion.

There are no reports of any injuries at this point.

MTN

There is no word on the suspected cause of the fire.

We have a reporter at the scene and will update you as we get details.