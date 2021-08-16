Emergency crews respond to fire in Black Eagle

BLACK EAGLE — Emergency crews responded to a fire in Black Eagle on Sunday evening.

The fire was reported at about 9:30 p.m. along the south side of Smelter Avenue NW across the street from the post office.

At this point, there are no reports of any injuries.

A Cascade County Sheriff's deputy confirmed to KRTV that there was a fire, but was not able to provide any other information.

Witnesses reported that the fire started in a trailer, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Video shows that the fire spread and climbed up a utility pole, and some people reported that a transformer blew out as a result.

There is no word yet on the suspected cause of the fire, nor the amount of damage it caused.

Responding agencies include the Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, Great Falls Fire Rescue, and NorthWestern Energy.

We will update you if we get more details.