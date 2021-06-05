Electric City Water Park opens for the season

GREAT FALLS — The Electric City Water Park opened for the season on Friday, with full capacity and no restrictions. The park is open from noon to 6 p.m. daily and will be open until August 24.

The park includes the Mitchell Pool; Little Squirts Soak Zone; the Power Tower Plunge (two tower water slides); and the Flow Rider, where people can boogie board, ride the lazy river, and head down the riptide slide. The park also has added a Wibit, an inflatable obstacle course that will be available on Wednesdays.

Dozens of people stood in line to get into the park at open time, and aquatics supervisor Patrick King said it should be popular option for fun and staying cool throughout the summer.

"We're super excited. We're able to add a few more features. We've got the Wibit going on behind us,” King said. "We've got a few more fun things throughout the park like a volleyball net and stuff. It's great that we're able to open up full capacity and serve the public.”