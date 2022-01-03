East Middle School goes to remote learning this week

GREAT FALLS — East Middle School experienced a power outage on Monday, according to Great Falls Public Schools, and will conduct remote learning through Friday, January 7, 2022.

At 10:25 a.m., GFPS posted on Facebook that the school was without power, noting that "the building is warm and the students are safe." At that time, GFPS said that school will continue on a normal schedule, and that electricians were working on restoring power.

At 2:50 p.m., GFPS said that "district personnel are working with the power company trying to restore functioning to our school. Unfortunately, to fix the problem more time is required."

As a result, East Middle School will conduct remote learning through Friday, and all after-school activities scheduled this week at East have been canceled.

Students will be receiving their lessons through Google Classroom. Chromebooks are available for checkout to students who do not have access to a computer. Staff will be available to check out Chromebooks on Tuesday, January 4th, at East Middle School from 7:30 a.m. until noon.

"Grab and go" lunches will be available at Paris Gibson Education Center Cafeteria from 11:00 a.m. until noon each day.

If you have questions regarding your child’s assignments, or need support services including access to counselors during this time, call East Middle School at 268-6500.

