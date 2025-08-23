Eagle Scout project brings shade to Electric City BMX

For Kaleb Pollington, BMX racing has always been a family affair. He and his family have been racing BMX bikes for more than a decade, spending countless weekends at the track. But with all those years of experience, one problem stood out every time: the heat.

Waiting in the staging lanes before races meant riders had to stand directly under the sun as they prepared for their race.

That problem became the inspiration for Kaleb’s Eagle Scout project, deciding to take on a massive undertaking that would benefit every rider at the track — building a full canopy over the staging area.

Kaleb says, “I chose this project, which is a lot bigger than most projects, but it was one thing that I was really wanting to do. It was really hot waiting there, and now that this canopy is over the top of the stadium lines, there's shade there for us to stand in. And it's worked phenomenally well.”

An Eagle Scout project is the final requirement for Boy Scouts of America members working toward the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement in Scouting. Each Scout must plan, organize, and lead a project that benefits their community. The goal is to demonstrate leadership, service, and commitment while leaving a lasting impact.

Most Eagle Scout projects are modest in scale, like building benches, creating community gardens, or organizing donation drives. Kaleb’s project, however, required more than $10,000 in raised funds and donated materials, 900 volunteer hours, and two years of planning and construction.

Kaleb spent more than a year on the planning and design alone, before moving on to construction. He also left his mark on the design, creating and cutting a custom sheet metal logo that hangs above the canopy, and added a message on the far side of the structure: “Ride it like you stole it.”

One of his favorite features, he says, are the roll-down canvases that line the sides of the canopy. He explains, “The sun comes in directly from the side, but the canvases give the shade all the way to the ground. It's like the material in a screen door, and you can see through them, but they give you shade on the other side.”

For the BMX community, the canopy has been a game-changer.

Racer Erik “Ez Fo Cheezy” Zalenski says, “Before this structure, it was like a barren desert, it was just nothing but dirt and hot sunshine. None of us were able to be fully prepared to race because we were always in the sun. This shade tent has made a difference because it helps us not overheat and be comfortable for our races, and helps us relax a little bit. So it’s made quite a difference in what we do.”

Riders at the track range from as young as four years old to racers in their eighties.

Kaleb’s mom, Jennifer, who also races at Electric City BMX, says the project will benefit all riders at the track saying, “I’m really glad he chose it because it will benefit the BMX community a ton. I love it, I think it's great. And to know that my son came up with the idea, planned it, talked to businesses around town to get donations, I think it was such a great opportunity for him.”

Now, when the BMX community gathers at Electric City BMX, riders are no longer baking in the summer sun. Instead, they have a shaded place to prepare, cool down, and support each other, a lasting impact from one racer who turned his passion into a project for everyone.

Electric City BMX is at 1100 21st Avenue South;


