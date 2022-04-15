Eagle Mount is recruiting volunteers for summer programs

GREAT FALLS — As Eagle Mount Great Falls is gearing up for their summer programs, they are in desperate need of volunteers. Some of the roles consist of animal assisted activities, gardening, cleaning, and participating in summer camps.

Eagle Mount's mission is to provide therapeutic and recreational activities for people with disabilities, but that mission is impossible without the help of volunteers.

Eagle Mount GF Operations Director, Heather Martin stated, "We do activities out here in the barn, and we also activities outside the activities center. We do gardening, we do animal assisted activities. We go to the park with the animals and go for walks, and we'll be out in the community also with different businesses giving tours and activities with them."

But with over a hundred disabled people participating in the equestrian program, and only four staff members, the need for volunteers is growing as they are facing their largest volunteer shortage. Ever since hosting their program virtually, they will be back-in person for participants to gain hands-on experience. But the challenge of recruiting volunteers remains.

"We are very much volunteer driven," said Martin. "Basically four full-time people, and two part-time people, and we need a lot of help."

She added, "We strive to improve the quality of life for them and their families, and we're going to find the ability in your disability, and it's all about the fun."

MTN Eagle Mount Great Falls

While non-profit organizations are returning to pre-pandemic employment levels, there's a hole when it comes to volunteers.

For Eagle Mount Great Falls, without the volunteers, their work in assisting those with disabilities would be impossible, which is why the need is more important than ever.

Here are some of the roles they are looking for help with:

Barn:



Horse leaders: Will catch horses and bring them in to get brushed off, tacked up and ready for class.

Side walkers: Will walk alongside horses and help participants who need a little extra help staying centered on the horse.

Facility Upkeep: May include mucking stalls/ paddocks, sweeping, cleaning tack, grooming horses, maintenance, stacking hay, weighing hay, moving grain, painting, cleaning out the goat pen and chicken coop, and much more.

Gardening: Helping keep weeds to a minimum, watering plants, harvesting produce, and raking.

Non-riding classes: Helping set up and take down activities for summer camps and helping facilitate activities.

Traveling days: Helping us take animals to local nursing homes and other community events.

Activity Center:



Cleaning: Sweeping, moping, dusting, dishes, and vacuuming.

Gardening: Helping keep weeds to a minimum, watering plants, harvesting produce, and raking.

Summer camps: Helping set up and take down activities for summer camps and helping facilitate activities.

They also need helping with activities later in the summer such as our rafting and pontooning programs.

If you would like to volunteer, or for more information, call 406-454-1449 or click here to visit the website.



