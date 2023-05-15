Watch Now
Downtown Great Falls hosts annual 'Mimosa Showdown' (video)

Posted at 10:35 AM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 12:35:26-04

On Saturday, May 13, 2023, Destination Downtown Great Falls and Visit Great Falls Montana hosted the annual "Greatest Dam Mimosa Showdown." There were 19 contestants, and the winner was Kellergeist.

