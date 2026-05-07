'Divine Comedy' fundraiser will benefit the Ursuline Centre

GREAT FALLS — The Ursuline Centre in Great Falls is hosting its first-ever standup comedy fundraiser on Saturday, May 9, 2026, bringing together laughs, dinner, and an auction to support one of the city's most historic landmarks.

"There's not a lot of comedy that goes on in Great Falls there. So we wanted something different," Ursuline Centre Development Director Jeannie Hansen said.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch the video here:

Ursuline Center will host 'Divine Comedy' fundraiser

The event, called Divine Comedy, features comedians Scott Vinci, Mary Gallagher, and headliner Tom Clark. Beyond the comedy, attendees can enjoy a dinner and participate in a live and silent auction featuring jewelry, art, and travel packages.

"It's our first year hosting a standup comedy set with a dinner and a live and silent auction and really an opportunity to invite the community to connect with us here at the Ursuline Center. And show their support for us and get to know us a little bit and share some good laughter," Hansen said.

Among the auction items is a one-week stay at a resort in Bigfork.

"We also have a one week stay at the, beautiful Marina Cay Resort in Bigfork. And that will be, for a stay for a week in July. So it's premium time," Hansen said.

Hansen said attendees can also bid on a sapphire pendant necklace designed by local designer and jeweler John Davis. Also up for bids is a crocheted Afghan by Sister Rita Kohut.

The Ursuline Centre is widely known as a retreat center, but it serves the broader Great Falls community in several other ways.

"We've been a preschool for 114 years in Great Falls, serving the community with high quality early education. So we always need money in a preschool. We also have a heritage museum, and so money will also support that program. And then also just to keep our doors open so that we're serving this community for their enduring the length of time that we want to stay working here," Hansen said.

Divine Comedy begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at the University of Providence University Center.

Ticket information is available by calling the Ursuline Centre at 406-452-8585 or visiting their website.

