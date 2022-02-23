County Commission approves Montana ExpoPark projects

GREAT FALLS — Plans to update various structures at the Montana ExpoPark were approved Tuesday morning at the County Commission meeting.

Among the items addressed were a fence that surrounds the racetrack, and the Pacific Steel & Recycling Four Seasons Arena.

County commissioners approved both projects, commenting that both vastly improve the ExpoPark for the better.

The Four Seasons Arena is set to get a new air curtain. The 50,000-square foot facility offers space for a variety of events and a new air curtain will allow that space to be split and allow several events to occur simultaneously.

“This is really nice, and it will add incredible rental opportunities to the pacific steel and recycling arena!” said ExpoPark director Susan Shannon.

It’s likely that anyone who knows the ExpoPark knows about the old yellow fence surrounding the racetrack. With approval to remove and replace the old fence, horse-racing fans will soon be able to see a whole new look to the track.

“What will be more fantastic is when the work is done and completed and we’re able to show the space and we happen to be in a position where this one is going to be executed. So yes, it is a fantastic day” Shannon explained.

Work on both projects will be starting soon and is said to be completed by this summer pending weather.



