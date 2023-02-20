Community raises money for retired GFPD officer fighting cancer

GREAT FALLS — Jeff Beecroft, recently retired from the Great Falls Police Department after more than 33 years of service to the community, was delivered devastating news.

A stage four cancerous brain tumor was the diagnosis for Beecroft, who now must travel to and from Salt Lake City in Utah for treatments, leaving him and his family with a great deal of expenses.

“Medical expenses are crazy, even after insurance. So on top of the diagnosis, worrying about that stuff, it's a little overwhelming. So family and friends jumped in and they're helping us out with those additional expenses. Thank you,” says Jeff’s wife Denice.

Since then, the community has rallied around Beecrofts’ cause, donating through a slew of efforts, including silent auctions, drives, and merchandise sales.

Rich Hollis, a longtime friend and co-worker of Jeff, spent a day to invite the town to the business he owns, Hi Ho Tavern, to celebrate and raise awareness and money, with proceeds to be given to the Beecroft family.

“Jeff’s my best friend. We worked narcotics together. We worked drugs together. I'm a former policeman, so I try to back him and the blue the best that I can,” says Hollis.

The event was packed with friendly faces and people who have been emotionally touched by Jeff through the years - some even those you’d least expect.

“There's people here that he has arrested that have stopped by, put money in the donation box that are here doing a silent auction. So that will tell you, you know, he didn't go by that moment when he had to take them to jail. He went by the moment where he treated them like a person. And that's why they're here today,” says Hollis.

For Denice and the rest of the Beecroft family, the gestures of kindness are met with a wealth of gratitude.

“Just thank you for the support first. I'm a huge believer in the power of prayer as I survived a lot. And I just ask to continue the prayers, please,” Denice says.

If you’d like to help, visit Jeff’s Facebook page JEFFSTRONG to find details about future fundraising efforts.

