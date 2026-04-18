Community mourns Ulm Fire Chief

GREAT FALLS — Community members gathered to mourn and pay their respects to Ulm Fire Chief Karsten Hovland, who passed away on April 3 at 43 years old.

Hovland began his firefighting career in 1999 and became fire chief in 2012. He is survived by his wife, Echo.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

Community mourns the death of Karsten Hovland

"We have fire departments from Denton, fire departments from Fairfield. All of Cascade County is here. We have semis, probably 30 semis in this processional with even all of the tow truck companies, because Karsten had that big of an impact on this community," Cascade Fire Chief Eric Tilleman said.

Tilleman said Hovland had a heart of gold.

"He would always go selflessly into any fire, try to help all of his neighbors. And would always be laughing. Helping bring everybody's spirits up. And we fought a lot of fire over the last 12 years as both of us, our 14 years as we've been fire chiefs since 2012," Tilleman said.

Hovland played the role of mentor, according to his cousin Rolly Stevenson, who serves in the Vaughn Fire Department.

"Very kind, very gentle, very patient with me. Willing to teach, always willing to bring me along. He was very compassionate," Stevenson said.

Peers remembered Hovland as someone who was always looking out for others during his life.

"A gentle giant, always willing to give a hand to help someone, a hand up at all times," Stevenson said.

Click here to read the obituary.

On Saturday morning, a large number of emergency vehicles, semi-trucks, farm equipment, and other apparatus will gather in honor of Chief Karsten Hovland.

Beginning around 8:00 AM, vehicles will stage along Central Avenue in front of Croxford Funeral Home, occupying the northbound lane.

Following the funeral service, the procession will travel:

West on Central Avenue

South on 9th Street

West on 10th Avenue South

Continuing toward Ulm for Chief Hovland’s final resting place

If you need to be in the area, please use caution:

• Watch for large vehicles and pedestrians

• Expect traffic delays and temporary congestion

If you encounter the procession:

• Yield to all vehicles in the procession

• Do not cut into or pass the procession (unless on the interstate)

• Wait until the final vehicle has passed before resuming normal travel

We appreciate the community’s patience and respect as we honor Chief Hovland’s service and legacy.

