GREAT FALLS — The annual Ice Breaker Road Race will be on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

There are 1 mile, 3 mile, and 5 mile faces; racers may register for one race or all three.

Coming up: 2026 Ice Breaker Road Race in Great Falls

All registered racers receive a long-sleeve race t-shirt, a finisher's medal, an opportunity to earn cash prizes, and are entered for day of race prizes, including a bike, an Apple Watch, family IB registration for 2026, and other fun prizes.



Register in person starting January 1st, online- 1st Registered will earn a special 45th Annual Prize.

Register online

In person at Great Falls Park and Recreation Administration at 1700 River Drive N, or Scheels Aim High Big Sky at 900 29th Ave S.

Register at Scheel's, onsite TBA (will honor early bird prices on site this day)

Race Map, see attachment below!

VOLUNTEERS! Register here: Volunteer Registration

Packet pickup starts Saturday, April 25th, from 10 am to 3 pm at the Great Falls Convention Center, located within the City of Great Falls Civic Center. Packet pickup will only be on Saturday, the 25th, or Sunday, the 26th, before your race (doors open at 9 am Sunday).

Questions can be directed to parkrequests@greatfallsmt.net or call 406-771-1265

