CMR Museum undergoes appraisal to enhance collections and accreditation

GREAT FALLS — The C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls is home to hundreds of artworks, primarily focusing on the masterpieces of Montana's most renowned artist, Charles M. Russell. The museum recently conducted appraisals to update insurance information and maintain its national accreditation.

Tim Gordon, an expert appraiser, highlighted the significance of Russell's work: "Charlie Russell's work has significantly shaped the cultural landscape of the West over the last century. His writings and pictures are foundational to our understanding of this region's history."

These appraisals are crucial for the museum's operations. They ensure the artworks are properly insured and help the museum meet the standards required for national accreditation.

Geoff Stocking, Chief Collections Officer at the museum, emphasized the importance of these appraisals: "We need to know the value of our works to insure them properly and keep them safe. Accreditation through governing bodies requires accurate appraisals, which set a higher standard for our operations."

During the appraisal process, experts like Gordon examine various aspects of the artwork. They evaluate materials and execution, considering the difference between pieces Russell created for friends and those he invested significant time in.

Gordon explained, "We look at the materials and execution on a scale of 1 to 10. Some of Charlie's best works were created with great care, while others were quickly dashed off for friends. It’s important to assess the brushstrokes, techniques, and even what's beneath the painting using ultraviolet light to check for old repairs or overpainting."

Russell's work, often painted on horseback, captures the rich allegory of the West. For Gordon, appraising these pieces is a lifelong dream come true.

"Working with the world's most beautiful paintings and a fine staff is an incredible experience. As a native Montanan, I've always loved Russell's work. Evaluating his brushstrokes and techniques is a critical part of this process," Gordon said.

Accreditation allows the museum greater flexibility with its exhibits and fosters growth through donations. Stocking noted, "Accreditation enables us to loan pieces from prestigious institutions like the Smithsonian, the Gilcrease Museum, or the Montana Heritage Center in Helena."

While the museum does not disclose the overall value of its collection, the significance of Russell's work is underscored by recent sales. A Russell painting recently sold for $2.25 million, highlighting the enduring value of his art.

Gordon remarked while evaluating one painting, "This original Russell frame, signed with his buffalo cipher, measures 13.25 inches high and 16 inches wide. Working on this project has been a continuous joy, and I eagerly anticipate each new piece."

The appraisals at the C.M. Russell Museum ensure the preservation and appreciation of Western art, setting the stage for future exhibitions and collaborations.

The museum is at 400 13th Street North in Great Falls. Click here to visit the website.