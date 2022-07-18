CMR Museum hosts annual 'Saddles And Spurs' event

GREAT FALLS — The CM Russell Museum in Great Falls hosted its annual "Saddles and Spurs" event on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

This free event, tailored to all ages, gives the community a chance to experience the best of cowboy culture in advance of the National Day of the Cowboy.

Activities featured painting, quilting, raw-hide rope tying as well as knot tying, along panning with the Central Montana Prospectors, and much more.

The event has been going on once every summer for over 15 years.

Sarah Adcock, CMR Museum Associate Curator, explained, "Saddles and Spurs is really inspired by the cowboy days and celebrating the west and all the fun activities that can still happen today. So we just wanted to celebrate that with a family event where all ages can come and have some fun."

Sarah added that the community support has played an important role in keeping an event like this alive.

"It's been really great," she said. "Because of the pandemic, we haven't had it for the last 2 years, so this year, we really wanted to make it a little bigger, so we've brought back some big events that were fan favorites. We've had some really awesome donors as well, like DA Davidson, they support the educational programs we have at the museum as well as donors for the artist stampede, so it's been great."

Charles Marion Russell (1864-1926) is one of America’s greatest artists. He lived the life he captures on canvas, creating a breathtaking historical record of Western cultures, landscapes, and wildlife.

