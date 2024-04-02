CMR Museum announces fundraising success

GREAT FALLS — The CM Russell Museum announced this week the final sale numbers of their annual fundraising event “The Russell” that took place in March during Western Art Week.

This year marks the fundraiser’s return to March, and it was received incredibly positively. Every event was sold out, and the biggest auction piece, a CM Russell oil painting titled, “War Party”, sold for $2.25 million.

The total sum from hammer prices at the auction was more than $5 million dollars.

“Between the ticket sales and the hammer prices achieved in the auctions, but also because of the energy and excitement about coming to Great Falls, Montana in March,” said Duane Braaten, director of art and philanthropy for the CM Russell Museum, “I think those are all great signs for a really bright future for the Russell events and the CM Russell Museum.”

Braaten says it will take about a month before they know exactly how much money makes it back to the museum, but he is optimistic as they head into the spring season, when the museum usually sees an influx of tourists.

