Children’s Museum of Montana is collecting items for a rummage sale

GREAT FALLS — Doing some spring cleaning? Before you throw out your gently-used items, the Children’s Museum of Montana is hoping you will drop them at their door instead.

The museum is hosting a rummage sale on Saturday, April 10th, from 10am to 3pm. They are accepting donations during museum hours through Friday, April 9th.

"We have a pretty vast span of stuff that we will take. Anything that is gently used, clothing. Household goods, kitchen items even furniture. We'll take furniture this week as well. The only things we're really not taking are just mattresses and then any safety items like helmets or hard hats,” said Joslin Knightstep, museum spokesperson.

The items at the rummage sale will be priced using colored markers that range from one to ten dollars unless there is a unique item. Furniture or items of more value will be priced on a case by case basis.

All the money raised will go toward daily operations of the museum. The museum provides hands-on play, day camps, and interactive exhibits for children and teens in Great Falls.