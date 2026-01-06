When Great Falls Park & Recreation listed its former recreation center at 801 Second Avenue North for sale in October 2025, the asking price of $800,000 raised some eyebrows. Despite the high price, one group saw the listing as an opportunity rather than a long shot. The building's current tenants, EduCare Preschool and Child Care, filed the only proposal before the deadline of November 19.

Childcare business steps in to buy former Great Falls Rec Center

According to Laurie O'Leary, who is the CEO, director, and owner of the daycare center, the process was straightforward.

"The bidding process was really simple. All of the documents were available on the web, and anyone who wanted to purchase the building or put a bid could have access to those forms, fill them out, and turn them in by the deadline.”

While submitting a bid was simple, obtaining funding for such a large structure is a completely different story. O'Leary says the expense is significant, but she believes her experience will help move the process along.

“Getting a loan for a building this big is a lot, but I have a lot of business experience. And so, I don't think it's going to be really an issue. It's just a matter of getting all of the documents to the lender and waiting for them to wade through the process.”

The recreation center's high value reflects its size and flexibility. The building features a dance studio, sauna area, full gym, basketball court, and café, all of which EduCare has utilized extensively since relocating three years ago.

“When I first moved in, we were just in the childcare center in the basement. But our goal was to get the kids into areas where there's more sunlight, and window light, and that kind of thing. So, we've renovated eight classrooms in the building already to be able to bring the kids up to the main floor and upstairs to some pretty cool learning spaces now.”

To offset costs, EduCare has leveraged the building's community potential by offering room rentals, gym memberships, and monthly events. One planned feature is a daddy-daughter dance, which demonstrates how the organization intends to keep the area dynamic and inclusive.

"We're just hoping to have more people come into the building. We really want this to be a community center and to be able to have people utilizing it."

If the sale is completed, EduCare intends to expand its transportation services, renovate classrooms, and increase its programming. What was formerly a city-run recreation complex may soon become a permanent hub for daycare, education, and community events in Great Falls.

