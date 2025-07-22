Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Celebrating the Americans With Disabilities Act in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — North Central Independent Living Services hosted a picnic on Monday to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which will officially be marked this Friday.

Justin Robicheau reports:

The civil rights legislation prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including jobs, schools, transportation, and all public and private places open to the general public.

