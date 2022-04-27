CCSO launches "LightsOn" campaign

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies pull people over every day for things like broken headlights. Now, they’re working to help people get their vehicle fixed and working again - without a ticket.

LightsOn is a program that started in Minnesota and has now teamed up with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.

During a news conference on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, program director Sherman Patterson joined with Sheriff Jesse Slaughter to introduce the program.

Patterson explained, “We replace tickets with the vouchers. Instead of a law enforcement officer giving out a ticket and stopping someone with a blown headlight, turn signal, or tail light, they’re giving out this voucher. We don’t want people to be anxious or things getting escalated. It’s a de-escalation and they’re helping someone from a socioeconomic standpoint. It’s that dialogue of us, of law enforcement, and the community not talking at each other, but with each other.”

Sheriff Slaughter said they got a grant of $1,400 which was matched by LightsOn. The money was obtained from drug forfeiture funds - not taxpayers.

Vouchers are good for up to $250 in repairs and are designed to lend a helping hand and to create more positive engagement with the community.

“With City Motors and Bison Ford on board, this is also an opportunity for us to also bring people into our local businesses,” Slaughter said. “We see it every day where someone has a broken headlight or something similar. We have the ability to reach out to members of our community who might be under hard times, might be under stress, might be under financial stress with everything that’s going on and have some type of positive interaction with them.”

Vouchers must be used within 14 days of receipt. You can visit City Motor Company or Bison Ford if you are pulled over and given a voucher.



