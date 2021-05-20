CCHD offers incentive to vaccine recipients at Friday/Saturday clinic

GREAT FALLS — The City-County Health Department in Great Falls is offering an incentive for people to receive the COVID vaccine.

The CCHD is hosting vaccination clinics at Montana ExpoPark on Friday and Saturday (May 21/22). The first 1,000 people to get vaccinated will receive a voucher for a free carnival wristband at the Mighty Thomas Carnival during the Montana State Fair (July 30-August 7).

The CCHD said in an email that the wristband can be used any day of fair. The offer is for anyone who qualifies for the vaccine under the CDC guidelines. The CCHD also noted that this is available to anyone coming from any county.

If you have any questions, call the CCHD at 406-791-9250.



Dates: Friday, May 21 – 2:00PM – 7:00PM

Saturday, May 22 – 10:00AM – 2:00PM

Eligibility: Ages 12 to 17 – Pfizer; 18 and older – Pfizer or J&J

Trisha Gardner, Cascade County Health Officer, said, “I encourage families to take advantage of this opportunity and get all eligible individuals vaccinated.”

The CCHD is far from being the first to offer an incentive, as public health agencies continue to encourage "vaccine hesitant" people to get vaccinated.

Across the country, some businesses have offered free donuts , others have offered free beer , and the state of Ohio has offered a really big incentive: a chance at winning one million dollars .