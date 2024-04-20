Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Cassiopeia Books hosts poetry readings

Cassiopeia Books hosts poetry readings
Cassiopeia Books hosts poetry readings
Posted at 10:01 AM, Apr 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 12:01:59-04

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Aneesa Coomer reports from Cassiopeia Books at 606 Central Avenue, which hosted a poetry reading on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader