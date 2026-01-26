GREAT FALLS — Cassidy Blomgren will soon become Great Falls' newest municipal judge, taking over for Steven Bolstad who served 11 years behind the bench before retiring. Blomgren brings extensive experience to the job, having worked in the Great Falls Municipal Court system for years in different roles.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video:

Cassidy Blomgren: meet Great Falls' newest judge

The court is responsible for traffic citations, misdemeanor criminal cases, city ordinance violations, and orders of protection.

"I actually represented defendants in Great Falls Municipal Court for about three years. I then worked for and clerked for Judge Luth when she was here. And then after that, I moved up to the City Attorney's office as a prosecutor, where I worked for a number of years, over 10," Blomgren said.

"I've been working in this court for so long that I really have an idea of how it runs. But I also have an idea of all the different treatment options available around town, all the different sentencing options which I think gives me a leg up on somebody else that would be taking this job, because I really know what I'm getting into," Blomgren said.

One of her primary goals is addressing alternatives for some of the chronic problems in the community.

"Mental health, substance abuse, homelessness. We see those a lot in this court, and if there's anything that we can do to address the problem, rather than just perpetuated by punishing and then moving on, that's what I'd like to try to do," Blomgren said.

Bolstad encouraged her pursuit of the judgeship and demonstrated how the position can positively impact the community.

"He showed me that you can really make a difference in this position. You're dealing with a lot of population that doesn't see the court very often. Or it may be their first time in court. And he really kind of led by example in how he treated people fairly and efficiently and made me realize that I could do it, too," Blomgren said.

Blomgren will be sworn in Friday, January 30, and will take the bench on Monday, February 2.

