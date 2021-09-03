Cascade County drops fire fire restrictions

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County commissioners met on Thursday to discuss moving out of Stage Two fire restrictions that they have been operating under and transition into Stage One.

According to Commissioner Don Ryan, Cascade County has decided to drop not only Stage Two, but Stage One as well.

The decision to lift restrictions came from the County Commissions was made with the input of fire departments in our area. Ryan noted, “We actually polled all the rural fire departments and asked them their opinion and we came down with nine in favor, and two said they weren’t sure about it, so we went with that, they’re the ones that have to deal with those problems."

Despite the lowering of restrictions, everyone is urged to be "fire safe," especially if recreating outdoors during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Great Falls Fire Rescue chief Jeremy Jones said, “If you do have fires, please make sure they are out, put them out with water, and then cover it with dirt. "What people don't know is that a fire may look out but then if the wind picks up and get the embers going again, and it could be multiple hours later, but the fire can reignite, and if it's close to an area with other combustible substances, that's where we get some of our human-causes fires.”