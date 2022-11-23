Watch Now
Cascade County Clerk & Recorder race heading to recount

Posted at 10:55 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 12:55:31-05

The Cascade County Commission held a special meeting on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 to discuss the vote recount in the Cascade County Clerk & Recorder race.

Results show Sandra Merchant having won the race by 20 votes. There were 14,445 votes for her and 14,425 votes for incumbent Rina Fontana-Moore.

Dozens of people attended, and most of the public comments were made in opposition to the request for a recount, with several in favor.

The county has also brought in Bret Rutherford of Rutherford Consulting in Billings to help oversee the recount, which he estimates will take a day or two next week. Commissioners unanimously approved the recount which will involve around 25 volunteers from different state departments hand-counting the ballots.

State law puts an election in recount status if the margin of victory is less than one quarter of one percent. Candidates - in this case Fontana-Moore - have five days under state law to request a recount. She says she was not allowed to do so until the election results were canvassed, which happened last Friday.

She said there is a margin of error in the machines and that this recount will show their accuracy.

“I feel that I owe it to the people that voted for me,” Fontana-Moore said. “We are so far beneath a quarter of 1%. This is the only way to make sure that everything has run exactly like it's supposed to. Under the law, when a county is in a potential recount status, they do not have to do the post-election audit. In fact, the Secretary of State's office completely skips over that county, so there were no precincts chosen for Cascade County under Montana law."

Rina Fontana Moore and Sandra Merchant
