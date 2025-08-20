Calumet Montana and Montana Renewables conducted a facility-wide evacuation drill in Great Falls on Wednesday, August 20th, at 11:00 a.m. to test safety and emergency readiness. Employees evacuated to specified muster areas in the East Administration Building or Westgate offices.

Quentin Shores reports - watch:

Calumet conducts facility-wide evacuation drill

This was “really just an exercise to proactively prepare ourselves in case something bad happens,” said safety manager Clint Bishop. “We want to make sure we can evacuate the plant and get our people into safe locations.”

He continued, “We have to prepare for the worst. This drill is just a way to exercise to make sure people know where to go, that our first responders know what actions to take to make sure that our command staff knows what actions they need to do to keep not only our employees safe, but also the community.”

According to company officials, the simulation assures readiness for real-world catastrophes and demonstrates their dedication to employee and community safety.

The drill went quickly—within four minutes, the alarms were tested, and staff had assembled at specified muster areas.

The company also used this opportunity to test its new alarm system, as well as radios and an online notification network that alerts staff both on and off-site.

These mechanisms are intended to ensure that everyone receives information as soon as possible during an emergency.

Regular exercises like this help the company strengthen communication and reassure the public of their safety commitment.