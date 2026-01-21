Businesses announce development plans at GFDA Ignite event

Great Falls Development Alliance kicked off the new year with Ignite at the Newberry as local businesses announced plans for the upcoming year.

Spiral Health Inc. board president Kalyn Joyce said they are looking to build a new facility in Geraldine, Montana.

"We are working to build a 6,000 square foot building out in Geraldine, Montana, which we hope to house a general wellness facility. We hope to have a comprehensive exercise space with cardiovascular weight training opportunities," Joyce said.

"Our facility is going to be right on Main Street, right when you come into town. We're hoping to build a new big, big, beautiful building that's going to be attractive for our community. And a new facility to bring new life into our town," Joyce said.

Joyce added the facility would allow residents to stay in town rather than traveling long distances for health and wellness services. Click here to visit the project website.

"So 75 miles away from Great Falls, where most services that people from our community come to Great Falls to receive these services. So it's going to be a new opportunity for our rural residents," Joyce said.

Last year Mitchell Development and Investment was the talk of the event. This year representative Ted Mitchell gave an update on a major proposed development on the city's east side.

"On the development of the Falls. We are planning it usually takes five years to get into the ground after inception of a project. This is a large project, 100 acres. It's going to be $600 to $800 million to cost," Mitchell said.

"There would be about 600,000 square feet of retail. And why I say retail would be restaurants, apparel, fitness centers, hotels. We'd love to get Lowe's here," Mitchell said.

Mitchell Development and Investments said the Woodspring Hotel will be built on the plot of land in the spring of 2027. Also they want to draw in Costco there. Spiral Health is looking to raise $2 to 5 million for their new facility.

