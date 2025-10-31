Many Great Falls residents associate Stranger Things with the metaphysical crystal shop downtown, rather than the blockbuster Netflix series. Now that store has something fresh to offer, and it's making people happy all across town.

Isaiah Partain, the store's owner's son, has introduced an interactive feature called Build-A-Buddy, which allows customers to build their own plush animals.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

'Build-A-Buddy' experience brings joy to downtown Great Falls

Isaiah says he was inspired after witnessing a similar concept at a fair and thinking it would be a pleasant, family-friendly experience in Great Falls.

"We actually made a large investment in a company. We bought the machine and a bunch of products. We bought like a pallet of fluff and stuffing."

That "big investment" included a professional filling machine, along with everything else needed to help children and adults create plush toys.

"We knew there was nothing like this in the community, and that the community needed something to bring it back to life and. to bring joy to people."

The concept has already gained popularity, with lines forming as consumers select a stuffed animal and a scent, then fill it with fluff and affection.

The grand opening of Build-A-Buddy will take place on October 31st, when trick-or-treaters can visit the Stranger Things store downtown from 3 to 5 p.m. for candy, soda, and the opportunity to create their own free buddy.

The shop is in the Times Square building at 525 Central Avenue. Click here to visit the Facebook page.