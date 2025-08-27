Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Great Falls and Fairfield

The Budweiser Clydesdales, some of the most iconic horses in American history, are making a special appearance in Great Falls and Fairfield this week, bringing with them nearly a century of tradition.

The famous team was first introduced in 1933 to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition. Since then, the Clydesdales have appeared in parades, Super Bowl commercials, and community events nationwide.

Known for their towering height, flowing manes, and signature white “feathering” around their hooves, each Clydesdale must meet strict requirements: stand at least 18 hands tall, weigh around 2,000 pounds, and possessing a calm, gentle temperament.

For many, the Clydesdales represent more than just a brand—they symbolize tradition, resilience, and the enduring bond between history and modern life.

The Budweiser hitch will be on display in Great Falls and Fairfield, offering a rare opportunity for the community to connect with this unique piece of Americana.

Here is the schedule; times are subject to change:

GREAT FALLS - Wednesday, August 27:



Mountain View Co-op – 5:00 PM

BECC (Black Eagle Country Club) – 5:10 PM

Little Chicago Club – 5:20 PM

3D International / Borries Restaurant – 5:30 PM

Black Eagle Community Center – 5:40 PM

Pit Stop – 6:00–7:00 PM

FAIRFIELD - Thursday, August 28:



Busch AG – 4:00–4:30 PM

Mountain View Co-op – 4:35 PM

Servicemen’s Club – 4:45 PM

Eagle Grocery – 4:55 PM

Tumbleweed Bar & Grill – 5:05 PM

Busch AG – 5:10-6:00 PM

GREAT FALLS - Friday, August 29



Town Pump / Lucky Lil’s Casino – 5:00 PM

Aces Tavern – 5:15 PM

Lido Bar and Casino – 5:30 PM

Kobe Seafood and Steak – 6:00 PM

Cowboys Bar – 6:15–7:00 PM

MALMSTROM AFB - Saturday, August 30

