Boys & Girls Club Christmas Carnival brings families together

The Boys & Girls Club of Cascade County hosted its annual Christmas Carnival, bringing families together for an evening of games, food, and holiday activities while also highlighting how community support helps sustain youth programs.

The carnival included photos with Santa, cookie decorating, games, and a spaghetti dinner. Children of all ages attended, including members from multiple Boys and Girls Club sites and their families.

Executive Director Sonya Smith says the event has grown over the years and is designed to give kids a fun, welcoming space during the holiday season.

“This is our annual Christmas carnival for our kids and families,” Smith says. “It’s about joy, happiness, and giving kids something fun to look forward to during this time of year.”

Smith says the club serves youth from kindergarten through high school and aims to make events accessible to all families, including siblings who may not be enrolled members.

While the focus of the event is celebration, Smith says the club, like many nonprofits, continues to navigate tighter federal funding. She says community donations help support parts of the budget that grants do not always cover.

“Federal funding has been a little bit tough this year,” Smith says. “Unrestricted gifts help fill budget gaps and allow us to continue serving kids without reducing staff or programs.”

Dozens of volunteers helped make the event possible, including community members, local organizations, and students from the Junior ROTC program.

Cheyenne Sharrah, a Junior ROTC student volunteer, says volunteering at the carnival was a rewarding experience. She says, “My favorite part is probably being able to see all the kids smiling and happy, you get to see all of the little generation and it's just awesome.”

Smith says community support, whether through volunteering or donations, plays an important role in helping the Boys and Girls Club continue its mission. “All nonprofits need love in our community and we appreciate everything everybody does for us,” she adds.

The Boys and Girls Club encourages those interested in learning more about its programs, volunteering opportunities, or donation options to visit their website.