Black Horse Shootists hosting SASS Montana State Championship

Posted at 5:50 PM, Jul 13, 2023
GREAT FALLS — The Black Horse Shootists is a Cowboy Action Shooting Club founded in 2012 and affiliated with the Single Action Shooting Society (SASS). The club is hosting the SASS Montana State Championship at the Great Falls Shooting Sports Complex from July 13 - July 16.

