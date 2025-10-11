Bison mural in Great Falls shares history through art

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls is getting a new look and a new story to tell, as a vibrant mural honoring the American bison begins to take shape on the side of Todd’s Music & Sound at 809 First Avenue North.

The artwork is part of the Buffalo Migration Mural Collaborative, an international project connecting communities along the historic bison migration route from Canada to Mexico.

The collaborative aims to raise awareness about the ecological importance of bison and their role in restoring grassland ecosystems across North America.

Artists Kamryn Merrill and Stephanie Dodaro lead the collaborative duo. They’ve spent months traveling through the center of the historic migration path, identifying places where the bison once roamed and finding communities eager to be part of the project.

“We’ve come to Great Falls to have the opportunity to paint one of our bison murals as part of a larger international project,” said Kamryn. “The goal is to educate people about why bison are so important to reintroduce to grassland environments.”

The mural in Great Falls is only the second stop in their journey. The first was completed earlier this year in Laramie, Wyoming, and more murals are planned for Hot Springs, South Dakota, Presidio, Texas, and future sites in Calgary and Edmonton.

“It’s been an organic process,” Stephanie elaborated. “We want to go to communities that embrace the message, places that celebrate both art and the environment.”

Todd Lyons, owner of Todd’s Music & Sound, said, "Kamryn came into my shop and explained the project. At first, I didn’t know what to think — they showed me a picture of the Laramie mural, and I thought, do I really want this on my wall? But the more I learned, the more I wanted to be a part of it."

After a few design tweaks — and a bit of friendly competition with other potential wall spaces — Lyons says he was all in: "They’ve tied it into our community and made it part of who we are. I’m proud to have this on our wall and to support a project that celebrates the history of the bison and our region."

Each mural in the project includes a QR code, allowing people to scan and learn more about the history of the bison, the migration route, and the ongoing efforts to restore their populations.

The collaborative’s website also features short documentaries and community interviews sharing both Indigenous and non-Indigenous perspectives on bison conservation.

As work continues on the mural, the artists are already preparing for their next stops along the route, connecting art, history, and conservation across the continent.

“This is more than just public art,” Kamryn emphasized. “It’s about recognizing the story of the bison and how connected we still are to their journey.”

To learn more about the Buffalo Migration Mural Collaborative and follow their progress, visit buffalomigrationmuralcollaborative.org.

