Benefis Health System is increasing its minimum wage

Posted at 6:06 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 20:06:39-04

GREAT FALLS — Benefis Health System in Great Falls announced this week that it will increase the minimum wage it pays employees.

The increase to $15 per hour will be implemented in August 2021.

Benefis said in a news release: "As one of the area’s largest employers, the minimum pay increase (coupled with other increases to avoid compensation issues) will impact over 1,600 existing employees."

In 2017, Benefis said that it had 3,133 full-time and part-time employees.

The current minimum wage for the state of Montana is $8.75 per hour.

